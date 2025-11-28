$42.190.11
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A man who returned from Indonesia was diagnosed with dengue fever at the Lviv Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital. He sought medical attention with a rash and high fever after mosquito bites.

Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia

A patient at the Lviv Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital was diagnosed with dengue fever. After a trip to Indonesia, the man sought medical attention with a rash and high fever. This was reported on November 27 by Natalia Ivanchenko-Timko, director of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

As the patient recounted, he was bitten by mosquitoes during his trip to Indonesia. These insects transmit dengue fever, a viral disease prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, including Indonesia.

Thus, according to the director of the regional CDC, the risk of contracting dengue fever is high in Southeast Asian countries, especially in urban and suburban areas. The source of infection is sick people, monkeys, and the reservoir is mosquitoes of the genus Aedes and subgenus Stegomyia, and bats can also be involved. The disease can also be transmitted during transfusions of infected blood or from mother to child during childbirth.

In Lviv, doctors suspected dengue fever in a tourist in time. The disease was later confirmed by laboratory tests.

Dear tourists! If you are traveling to countries with a large number of mosquitoes — carriers of infectious diseases — take repellents (deterrents) with you.

- Natalia Ivanchenko-Timko urged.

Dengue and chikungunya may soon become endemic in Europe - study15.05.25, 11:01 • 5899 views

