Dengue and chikungunya may soon become endemic in Europe - study

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 18886 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 100143 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 105686 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 198422 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 94311 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 65693 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 161469 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 58753 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 74350 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63981 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 39406 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 86242 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 37133 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 91132 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 49863 views
Dengue and chikungunya may soon become endemic in Europe - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2512 views

Global warming is contributing to the spread of tiger mosquitoes to the north, which increases the risk of dengue and chikungunya outbreaks in Europe. Research shows that by 2060, the number of diseases could increase fivefold.

Dengue and chikungunya may soon become endemic in Europe - study

Dengue and chikungunya fever diseases may soon become endemic in Europe, as tiger mosquitoes, which carry these viruses, spread further north due to global warming, according to a new study published Thursday, UNN writes with reference to AFP.

Details

Approximately half of the world's population is already at risk of contracting these two diseases, which were once mainly confined to tropical regions.

Both viruses cause fever and in rare cases can be fatal, they are spread by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

The latter, known as the tiger mosquito, is reportedly spreading further north, amid a world that is getting hotter due to anthropogenic climate change.

The new study, published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health, analyzes the impact of a number of factors, including climate, on the spread of these two diseases in Europe over the past 35 years.

According to the study, the frequency and severity of outbreaks have increased since 2010 due to rising temperatures.

In 2024 - the hottest year on record - the European Union recorded just over 300 cases of dengue fever, compared to 275 in the previous 15 years.

Dengue fever outbreaks have already hit Italy, Croatia, France and Spain.

"Our results highlight that the EU is moving from sporadic outbreaks of Aedes-borne diseases to an endemic state," the study says.

The European research team said that the higher the temperature rises, the higher the risk of outbreaks caused by tiger mosquitoes.

In the worst-case climate change scenarios, outbreaks of both diseases could increase fivefold compared to current levels by 2060, they predict.

Outbreaks were more common in wealthier areas, suggesting that better testing is able to detect the virus, and that cases may go undetected in poorer areas, the study suggested.

Addition

The French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean recently experienced a deadly outbreak of chikungunya fever.

Tiger mosquitoes can also carry Zika and West Nile viruses, which were not studied in the latest studies.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
European Union
France
Croatia
Italy
Spain
Europe
