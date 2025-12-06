$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 18767 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 21124 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 31707 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 42005 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 32809 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 60888 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38520 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36825 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47317 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Damaged Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker runs aground off Bulgarian coast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Russian tanker Kairos, part of the 'shadow fleet', ran aground near the Bulgarian city of Ahtopol. There are 10 crew members on board, but evacuation is not yet possible due to a strong storm.

Damaged Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker runs aground off Bulgarian coast

The Russian tanker Kairos, part of the "shadow fleet" for illegal oil trade, ran aground near the Bulgarian city of Ahtopol. There are 10 crew members on board, but due to a strong storm, evacuation is not yet possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Bulgarian online publication Svobodna Evropa.

Details

The vessel, registered in China, was intercepted by Bulgarian border police around 12:45 on Friday. Border Police Director Anton Zlatanov told Nova TV that the crew initially did not respond, but later confirmed the presence of 10 people on board and expressed a desire to evacuate.

In the first hours, the crew did not contact the Bulgarian authorities. However, later the crew began to respond, stating that there were 10 people on board and they wanted to evacuate.

- he said.

In late November, Turkey stated that the tanker was heading to Novorossiysk and suffered an "external impact" that caused a fire. After that, the Turkish tugboat left the vessel in Bulgarian waters. According to AIS data, there are seven Chinese citizens on the tanker, as well as sailors from Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Rumen Nikolov, head of the rescue operations department of the Maritime Administration, stated that the reasons for bringing the vessel to Bulgarian waters are being investigated: "It is necessary to establish through diplomatic channels why the tanker was brought into our territorial waters."

He also added that radio contact is maintained with the people on board, and food and water supplies should last them at least three days.

"The captain is gone, as are the officers. The people on board are in good condition, they have food and water for about three days," Nikolov said.

Currently, the rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

The oil tanker "Kairos", attacked by Ukrainian drones near Turkey, ended up near Bulgaria and needs help. The vessel, without cargo, with signs of significant fire, did not respond to requests, but later requested the evacuation of 10 people on board.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Vietnam
Indonesia
Myanmar
Black Sea
Bulgaria
China
Turkey