The US is working on a revised peace plan for Ukraine, the provisions of the agreement may still change - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

The US continues to work with Ukraine on a revised peace plan that provides security guarantees based on the principle of NATO's Article 5. Negotiations on the plan involving the US, Ukraine, Germany, France, and Great Britain will take place in Geneva.

The US is working on a revised peace plan for Ukraine, the provisions of the agreement may still change - Axios

The United States continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the previous plan to end the war. This was reported by Axios, citing three unnamed "informed sources," UNN reports.

Details

The publication indicates that the US, Ukraine, Germany, France, and Great Britain will hold talks on Sunday in Geneva on a "new US peace plan."

Diplomatic negotiations on the plan have been unfolding rapidly since its announcement. ... The US team is expected to be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and will also include White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, who met with Zelenskyy on Thursday in Kyiv and presented him with the US plan.

- the article says.

According to the media's interlocutors, Washington continues to "work with the Ukrainians to make this deal the best for them."

We cannot speak for their position, but the deal is - and always has been - a collaboration between the US, the Ukrainians, and the Russians.

- the publication quotes an unnamed American official.

He added that the details of the agreement may change compared to the initial version of the US peace plan.

The publication also points to the presence in the draft agreement of a provision on security guarantees based on a principle similar to Article 5 of NATO, which means that an attack on Ukraine should be considered an attack on the entire "transatlantic community."

Context

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO troop deployments.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

