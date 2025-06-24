$41.870.04
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Naftogaz initiated the collection of 1.3 billion dollars from Russian Gazprom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

NAK "Naftogaz Ukrainy" has initiated the collection of $1.37 billion from Russian "Gazprom" based on the decision of the international arbitration in Zurich. This amount includes debt for gas transit, penalties, and compensation for legal costs.

NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" initiated the procedure for collecting 1 billion 370 million dollars from the Russian company Gazprom based on the decision of the international arbitration in Zurich. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website and TG-channel NaftogazUA.

Details

The company announced the sending of a payment request.

Naftogaz Group immediately sends a payment request to Gazprom for the collection of 1 billion 370 million dollars in accordance with the Final Decision of the international arbitration in Zurich, received by the company on June 20, 2025

- reported Naftogaz.

The amount includes not only the transit debt.

This amount includes the principal debt for gas transit organization services under the 2019 agreement, penalties and compensation for all legal costs incurred by Naftogaz

– explained the company.

If the Russian side ignores the arbitration decision, coercive measures will be taken.

In case of Gazprom's refusal to voluntarily comply with the decision, Naftogaz will begin implementing a strategy for the forced collection of assets of the Russian company

– noted Naftogaz.

Additionally

NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" also continues another proceeding.

Naftogaz Group continues the process of forced execution of another arbitration decision – on Russia's payment of 5 billion dollars in compensation for the illegal expropriation of assets in Crimea in 2014

– emphasized in the statement.

The process covers dozens of countries.

The enforcement process is ongoing at various stages in ten jurisdictions

– stated the company.

Some states already have results.

In Finland and France, there are already first results – Russian property has been seized

– noted Naftogaz.

Information on other areas is not currently disclosed.

Also, NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" clarified who represents the company's interests abroad.

In most jurisdictions, Naftogaz's interests are represented by leading local law firms free of charge, on a pro bono basis

– the message says.

Reference

The pro bono principle means the free provision of professional legal services. A lawyer or law firm works "for the public good" – that is, without a fee, usually in cases of public importance or aimed at restoring justice.

Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars23.06.25, 20:50 • 59065 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

EconomyNews of the World
Gazprom
Naftogaz
Finland
France
Crimea
