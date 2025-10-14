About 60,000 claims already in the damage register - Ministry of Justice

Approximately 60,000 applications have been submitted to the international register of damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmyla Sugak during the IV conference "Compensation for damages caused by aggression: law & war", reports UNN.

Currently, there are already about 60,000 applications in the Register. 13 categories have been opened, including forced displacement, death of a close family member, serious bodily injuries, sexual violence, and torture. We are currently working very actively with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to open the remaining categories. It is expected that there will be 44 categories. The next categories will concern damage caused to the state, local communities, state enterprises, and businesses. - said Sugak.

She noted that these applications can now be submitted through "Diia."

We expect that in the near future they will be able to be submitted through ASCs. We are moving in this direction. - noted Sugak.

Serhiy Vlasenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, stated during the conference that the issue of discussing a compensation commission for Ukraine is currently in its final stage.

A register of damages has been created. Negotiations are currently underway, and the issue of discussing a compensation commission is in its final stage. - said Vlasenko.

In September 2025, the text of the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine was preliminarily agreed upon in The Hague.

In December, it will be approved and submitted for ratification to the participating countries. The Commission should start operating by the end of 2027. It will become the body that will determine the amount of compensation for the applications submitted to the international Register of Damages.