About 60,000 claims already in the damage register - Ministry of Justice

Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2338 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8666 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11562 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13795 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16858 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26736 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34546 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30045 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19564 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20287 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21354 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20556 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10173 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44501 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44387 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52313 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 48990 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53449 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kirovohrad Oblast
Gaza Strip
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21483 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26153 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27947 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27761 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55307 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Truth Social
SpaceX Starship
Starlink

About 60,000 claims already in the damage register - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Approximately 60,000 claims have been submitted to the international register of damages caused by the Russian aggression, said Deputy Minister of Justice Lyudmyla Sugak. Currently, 13 categories are open, and in the future, their number will increase to 44, covering damage to the state and businesses.

About 60,000 claims already in the damage register - Ministry of Justice

Approximately 60,000 applications have been submitted to the international register of damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Lyudmyla Sugak during the IV conference "Compensation for damages caused by aggression: law & war", reports UNN.

Details

Currently, there are already about 60,000 applications in the Register. 13 categories have been opened, including forced displacement, death of a close family member, serious bodily injuries, sexual violence, and torture. We are currently working very actively with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to open the remaining categories. It is expected that there will be 44 categories. The next categories will concern damage caused to the state, local communities, state enterprises, and businesses.

- said Sugak.

She noted that these applications can now be submitted through "Diia."

We expect that in the near future they will be able to be submitted through ASCs. We are moving in this direction.

- noted Sugak.

Serhiy Vlasenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, stated during the conference that the issue of discussing a compensation commission for Ukraine is currently in its final stage.

A register of damages has been created. Negotiations are currently underway, and the issue of discussing a compensation commission is in its final stage.

- said Vlasenko.

OP named reasons for slow filling of destroyed property register09.10.25, 15:55 • 2346 views

Addition

In September 2025, the text of the draft Convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine was preliminarily agreed upon in The Hague.

In December, it will be approved and submitted for ratification to the participating countries. The Commission should start operating by the end of 2027. It will become the body that will determine the amount of compensation for the applications submitted to the international Register of Damages.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
The Hague
Ukraine