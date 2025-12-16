35 countries have already signed the International Convention on Claims Settlement: Ukraine is among the signatories

Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Commission for Claims Settlement for Ukraine in The Hague. This document was also signed by 34 states and the European Union. Sybiha announced this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, this step brings justice closer to the victims of Russian aggression and strengthens accountability as a common international responsibility. He noted that 35 states is a record number.

The Commission is the third fundamental pillar of the accountability infrastructure, along with the Special Tribunal for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and the Register of Damages. - Sybiha stated.

He added that true peace for Ukraine must include accountability for Russian crimes, and the aggressor himself must pay for what he has done.

