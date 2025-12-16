35 countries have already signed the International Convention on Claims Settlement: Ukraine is among the signatories

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
01:38 PM • 3736 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 11853 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 15382 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 17510 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 23165 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21207 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22097 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29463 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21666 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17073 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.5m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift09:27 AM • 6764 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 16412 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16200 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 5184 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11034 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 612 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11052 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16218 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66289 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 61760 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 39916 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57001 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57199 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 60949 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95721 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Diia (service)

35 countries have already signed the International Convention on Claims Settlement: Ukraine is among the signatories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha signed the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission for Claims Settlement for Ukraine. The document was also signed by 34 states and the EU.

35 countries have already signed the International Convention on Claims Settlement: Ukraine is among the signatories
Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Commission for Claims Settlement for Ukraine in The Hague. This document was also signed by 34 states and the European Union. Sybiha announced this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, this step brings justice closer to the victims of Russian aggression and strengthens accountability as a common international responsibility. He noted that 35 states is a record number.

The Commission is the third fundamental pillar of the accountability infrastructure, along with the Special Tribunal for the Investigation of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and the Register of Damages.

- Sybiha stated.

He added that true peace for Ukraine must include accountability for Russian crimes, and the aggressor himself must pay for what he has done.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Parliament will accelerate consideration of the issue of a "reparation loan" for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
The Hague
European Union
Ukraine