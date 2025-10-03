Dutch court orders government to reconsider F-35 fighter jet parts export license to Israel

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on Friday ordered the country's government to review the currently suspended license for the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel in response to concerns that they could be used in violation of international law. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The Supreme Court ruled that the export suspension remains in effect until the government completes its review of the license. According to Vice President of the Court Martijn Polak, the government has six weeks to review the matter.

The decision states that the Court of Appeal in The Hague exceeded its authority when it banned the supply of F-35 parts to Israel in February 2024, citing the risk of their use in violation of international law. It was this decision that prompted the government to suspend exports.

The ruling comes amid Israel's ongoing devastating offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as political uncertainty in the Netherlands, where general elections are scheduled for October 29, and the current government is only performing temporary duties.

Addition

The case was brought in late 2023 by three Dutch human rights organizations, which argued that the transfer of F-35 parts makes the Netherlands complicit in alleged war crimes that they believe Israel is committing in its war with Hamas. Israel denies accusations of war crimes in its Gaza campaign.

