Establishment of an international Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine: the third round of negotiations took place in The Hague

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14413 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 33999 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89030 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 85174 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 78789 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 78309 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 177495 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 82510 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79976 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84921 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
5.2m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 212331 views
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigadeJuly 23, 06:19 AM • 63198 views
Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announcedJuly 23, 06:55 AM • 24236 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey09:33 AM • 28851 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known10:12 AM • 60781 views
Publications
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 89061 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 177520 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 213557 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 226777 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 271171 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 114101 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 237476 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 325889 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 333880 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 325125 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Establishment of an international Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine: the third round of negotiations took place in The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

The third round of negotiations on the establishment of an International Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine by the aggression of the Russian Federation took place in The Hague. The Commission will be established under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and the international treaty will take the form of an open convention of the Council of Europe.

Establishment of an international Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine: the third round of negotiations took place in The Hague

The third round of negotiations on the establishment of an International Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression took place in The Hague, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Details

According to the agency, based on the results of previous meetings, delegations from more than 50 states, the European Union, and the Council of Europe continued a substantive discussion of the key provisions of the future treaty.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached that the Claims Review Commission would be established under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and the international treaty would take the form of an open convention of the Council of Europe.

The delegation of Ukraine, which includes, in particular, representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, once again emphasized during the meeting the need to compensate for damages starting from February 2014.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee instructed its Secretariat to develop rules of procedure and prepare the necessary documents for the Diplomatic Conference.

Compensation for damages due to the aggression of the Russian Federation: the international commission for reviewing applications plans to start work by the end of 202511.07.24, 16:34 • 24516 views

Recall

The Claims Review Commission is part of the international compensation mechanism for Ukraine. The Claims Review Commission will make substantive decisions on claims submitted by victims to the Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Claims Review Commission will determine the validity of claims and the amount of compensation in each specific case.

The fourth meeting on the international treaty to establish the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine is scheduled for September 2025. Ukraine aims to complete work on the convention establishing the Claims Review Commission by the end of this year.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Council of Europe
The Hague
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9