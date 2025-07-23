Establishment of an international Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine: the third round of negotiations took place in The Hague

The third round of negotiations on the establishment of an International Commission to consider claims for damages caused to Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression took place in The Hague, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Details

According to the agency, based on the results of previous meetings, delegations from more than 50 states, the European Union, and the Council of Europe continued a substantive discussion of the key provisions of the future treaty.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached that the Claims Review Commission would be established under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and the international treaty would take the form of an open convention of the Council of Europe.

The delegation of Ukraine, which includes, in particular, representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, once again emphasized during the meeting the need to compensate for damages starting from February 2014.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee instructed its Secretariat to develop rules of procedure and prepare the necessary documents for the Diplomatic Conference.

Compensation for damages due to the aggression of the Russian Federation: the international commission for reviewing applications plans to start work by the end of 2025

Recall

The Claims Review Commission is part of the international compensation mechanism for Ukraine. The Claims Review Commission will make substantive decisions on claims submitted by victims to the Register of Damages caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Claims Review Commission will determine the validity of claims and the amount of compensation in each specific case.

The fourth meeting on the international treaty to establish the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine is scheduled for September 2025. Ukraine aims to complete work on the convention establishing the Claims Review Commission by the end of this year.