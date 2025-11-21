"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of fraudsters involved in a scheme to embezzle approximately a quarter of a million dollars from EU citizens, writes UNN.

Details

"From words to deeds: international cooperation yields results. Recently in The Hague, my colleagues from European countries and I discussed the joint fight against cross-border call centers and investment fraud. Today, we have a concrete joint result," Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Together with European partners, the activities of an organized group that fraudulently appropriated funds from EU citizens have been stopped. 25 victims were defrauded of approximately 250 thousand US dollars - reported the Prosecutor General.

The essence of the scheme

The essence of the scheme, according to the Prosecutor General, is "simple and cynical."

"A 31-year-old native of Donetsk region and two of his accomplices created a call center and fake 'investment platforms.' Under the guise of profitable investments, they extorted money from people, with no intention of returning a single euro," Kravchenko said.

Just yesterday, according to him, 19 searches were conducted in Kyiv.

Evidence of systemic fraudulent activity was seized: correspondence between group members, CRM systems, personal data of victims, computer equipment, and significant amounts of cash.

Three members of the group were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Prosecutors have already filed a motion with the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. At the same time, we are identifying other persons involved in this scheme," Kravchenko said.

This case once again proves: international cooperation works, and the border is no longer a tool to hide from justice. Those who deceive people in Ukraine or abroad will be held accountable both in Ukraine and in Europe - Kravchenko concluded.

For years, they served the "deception market": in recent months alone, prosecutors have shut down 277 fraudulent call centers