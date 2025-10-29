$42.080.01
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40248 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38311 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40744 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107393 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57895 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53263 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78344 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38721 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian "human rights commissioner" accused Ukraine of spreading fakes about deported children - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Maria Lvova-Belova accused Ukraine of fakes about deported children, although she herself boasted about "re-educating" a deported boy.

Russian "human rights commissioner" accused Ukraine of spreading fakes about deported children - CPD

Russia's so-called "Commissioner for Human Rights" Maria Lvova-Belova accused Ukraine of creating "fakes" about Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children. Instead, the official of the aggressor state openly boasts about how she "re-educates" children deported to Russia, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported, writes UNN.

Details

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under Putin, accused Ukraine and Western media of "creating fakes" about Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. She calls the forced removal of children "evacuation" and assures that it is "an act of care," not a crime.

- reported the CPD.

They also reported that in this way, the Kremlin is trying to distort reality and justify the abduction of Ukrainian children. The Center reminded that such actions by the aggressor state have already been recognized as a war crime by the International Criminal Court.

The cynicism lies in the fact that recently Lvova-Belova herself publicly told how she personally "re-educated" a boy abducted from Mariupol. She admitted that the teenager initially hated Russia, sang Ukrainian songs, but after living with her family, he "changed his consciousness." This case is one of the grounds for the arrest warrant issued by the Hague Court in 2023.

- the report says.

The CPD also added that Kremlin propaganda is trying to present the forced removal of children from the occupied territories as "rescue from war." In reality, it is about the systematic destruction of their Ukrainian identity: children are placed in Russian families, their citizenship and documents are changed, and they are raised in the spirit of the "Russian world."

Addition

Former US First Lady Melania Trump announced that eight Ukrainian children had been reunited with their families after Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to her letter, delivered by Donald Trump during a meeting with the dictator in Alaska.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The Hague
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Mariupol