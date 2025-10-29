Russian "human rights commissioner" accused Ukraine of spreading fakes about deported children - CPD

Russia's so-called "Commissioner for Human Rights" Maria Lvova-Belova accused Ukraine of creating "fakes" about Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children. Instead, the official of the aggressor state openly boasts about how she "re-educates" children deported to Russia, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported, writes UNN.

Details

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under Putin, accused Ukraine and Western media of "creating fakes" about Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. She calls the forced removal of children "evacuation" and assures that it is "an act of care," not a crime. - reported the CPD.

They also reported that in this way, the Kremlin is trying to distort reality and justify the abduction of Ukrainian children. The Center reminded that such actions by the aggressor state have already been recognized as a war crime by the International Criminal Court.

The cynicism lies in the fact that recently Lvova-Belova herself publicly told how she personally "re-educated" a boy abducted from Mariupol. She admitted that the teenager initially hated Russia, sang Ukrainian songs, but after living with her family, he "changed his consciousness." This case is one of the grounds for the arrest warrant issued by the Hague Court in 2023. - the report says.

The CPD also added that Kremlin propaganda is trying to present the forced removal of children from the occupied territories as "rescue from war." In reality, it is about the systematic destruction of their Ukrainian identity: children are placed in Russian families, their citizenship and documents are changed, and they are raised in the spirit of the "Russian world."

Addition

