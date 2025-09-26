$41.490.08
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Two teenagers detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of spying for Russia

Two 17-year-old teenagers have been detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of interfering in state affairs, possibly related to Russian espionage. One of them was carrying a Wi-Fi interception device near Europol offices and the Canadian embassy.

Two teenagers detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of spying for Russia

Two 17-year-old teenagers have been detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of "interfering in state affairs," prosecutors report. The case may be related to Russian espionage. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dutch media reports, the teenagers were allegedly recruited by pro-Russian hackers via the Telegram messenger.

One of the boys, according to the investigation, walked past the offices of Europol, Eurojust, and the Canadian embassy in The Hague, carrying a so-called "wi-fi sniffer" - a device for detecting and intercepting wi-fi networks.

- the message says.

Both suspects appeared before a judge on Thursday: one was remanded in custody, the other was released under strict house arrest until the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place within two weeks.

The father of one of the teenagers told De Telegraaf newspaper that police arrested his son on Monday afternoon while he was doing his homework.

According to the father, the police said that the arrest was related to espionage and providing services to a foreign state.

The teenager is characterized as knowledgeable in computer technology and interested in hacking; he also worked part-time at a supermarket.

Olga Rozgon

