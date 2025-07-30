Massive use of prohibited chemical weapons by Russian invaders: 10,000 attacks already documented

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
09:53 AM • 1404 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15688 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41655 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50713 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45154 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53435 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54515 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69075 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162471 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58214 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
96%
744mm
Popular news
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 28253 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 32150 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 29526 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 14987 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37136 views
Publications
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 1420 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37676 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 129113 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162479 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 206063 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 15264 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 149237 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 200544 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 134669 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 128233 views
Actual
YouTube
Signal
The New York Times
Fox News
TikTok

Massive use of prohibited chemical weapons by Russian invaders: 10,000 attacks already documented

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

The SBU has documented over 10,000 chemical attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian defenders, using aerosol grenades with poisonous substances. International organizations confirm Russia's systematic use of chemical weapons.

Massive use of prohibited chemical weapons by Russian invaders: 10,000 attacks already documented

Among the components used in chemical attacks by Russian occupation forces: aerosol grenades equipped with the toxic substances chlorobenzylidene malononitrile and chloroacetophenone).

UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The SBU has documented over 10,000 chemical attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian defenders. During chemical attacks, the invaders used K-51, RGR, and RG-Vo aerosol grenades equipped with irritating toxic substances – CS (chlorobenzylidene malononitrile) and CN (chloroacetophenone).

According to the SBU, the occupiers used ampoules with the toxic substance – chloropicrin.

The use of such means of warfare is prohibited by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993.

- the post emphasizes.

An important fact established by investigators:

  • the largest number of chemical munitions of the Russian Armed Forces are used in the form of drops from FPV drones on the defensive positions of Ukrainian defenders;
    • the largest number of facts of the use of such weapons by the aggressor was recorded on the eastern front;
      • also - during enemy attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

        It is stated that the SBU is investigating its own criminal proceedings and involves relevant international organizations in documenting the facts.

        To conduct the necessary laboratory studies and inform the international community, the SBU, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, transferred part of the material evidence to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

        - specified by the agency.

        Three reports have already been published, in which the international organization confirms the systematic use of chemical agents by the Russian Federation as a means of warfare against Ukraine.

        The EU Council has imposed sanctions on Russian units that are part of the Russian armed forces and are involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

        Recall

        KNDISE confirmed Russia's use of Shahed-136 drones with a thermobaric warhead. Experts found three modifications of drones and at least four different types of warheads.

        Russia intensifies use of chemical weapons against Ukraine: 9,000 cases recorded16.07.25, 03:37 • 4284 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        War
        Security Service of Ukraine
        The Hague
        Shahed-136
        European Union
        Ukraine