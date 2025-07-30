Massive use of prohibited chemical weapons by Russian invaders: 10,000 attacks already documented

Among the components used in chemical attacks by Russian occupation forces: aerosol grenades equipped with the toxic substances chlorobenzylidene malononitrile and chloroacetophenone).

The SBU has documented over 10,000 chemical attacks by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian defenders. During chemical attacks, the invaders used K-51, RGR, and RG-Vo aerosol grenades equipped with irritating toxic substances – CS (chlorobenzylidene malononitrile) and CN (chloroacetophenone).

According to the SBU, the occupiers used ampoules with the toxic substance – chloropicrin.

The use of such means of warfare is prohibited by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993. - the post emphasizes.

An important fact established by investigators:

the largest number of chemical munitions of the Russian Armed Forces are used in the form of drops from FPV drones on the defensive positions of Ukrainian defenders;

the largest number of facts of the use of such weapons by the aggressor was recorded on the eastern front;

also - during enemy attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

It is stated that the SBU is investigating its own criminal proceedings and involves relevant international organizations in documenting the facts.

To conduct the necessary laboratory studies and inform the international community, the SBU, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, transferred part of the material evidence to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. - specified by the agency.

Three reports have already been published, in which the international organization confirms the systematic use of chemical agents by the Russian Federation as a means of warfare against Ukraine.

The EU Council has imposed sanctions on Russian units that are part of the Russian armed forces and are involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

KNDISE confirmed Russia's use of Shahed-136 drones with a thermobaric warhead. Experts found three modifications of drones and at least four different types of warheads.

