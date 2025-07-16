Russia intensifies use of chemical weapons against Ukraine: 9,000 cases recorded

The European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, stated that Russia is intensifying its use of chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine, attempting to force the country to surrender. This is reported by the publication Politico, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Kaja Kallas, speaking to journalists in Brussels after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used chemical weapons at least 9,000 times on Ukrainian territory.

According to the diplomat, data on the widespread use of chemical weapons by the Russian army are based on reports from German and Dutch intelligence. Furthermore, according to this information, the use of such weapons is only intensifying, which causes serious concern among Western leaders.

"This indicates that Russia seeks to inflict as much pain and suffering as possible to force Ukraine to surrender. And this is truly… unbearable," Kallas stated.

For reference

Russia signed the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons on January 13, 1993, and ratified it on November 5, 1997.

Recall

Russian occupiers discussed the use of poisonous substances against Ukrainian defenders. Intelligence agencies of the Netherlands and Germany confirm Russia's widespread use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Intelligence services of the Netherlands and Germany collected evidence of Russia's widespread use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine, including the dropping of suffocating substances from drones. The Dutch Minister of Defense called for increased sanctions against Moscow, as at least three Ukrainian deaths are linked to the use of chemical weapons.

