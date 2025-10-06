"Responsibility for the crime of aggression must reach the highest leaders of the Russian Federation": Kravchenko discussed the work of the Special Tribunal in London and The Hague

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
10:30 AM • 3560 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7848 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13710 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33760 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23187 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32500 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61564 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75123 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90047 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 167008 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18547 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 24879 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22325 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15165 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13096 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13364 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33760 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 167008 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95925 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109203 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55733 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52791 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128550 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61307 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62975 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"Responsibility for the crime of aggression must reach the highest leaders of the Russian Federation": Kravchenko discussed the work of the Special Tribunal in London and The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during his visits to London and The Hague, emphasized the need to bring the highest leaders of the Russian Federation to justice for the crime of aggression. He discussed issues of the Special Tribunal, extradition, asset forfeiture, and sanctions circumvention.

"Responsibility for the crime of aggression must reach the highest leaders of the Russian Federation": Kravchenko discussed the work of the Special Tribunal in London and The Hague

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin made working visits to London and The Hague, where one of the key issues on the agenda was the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Following the visits, Andriy Kostin emphasized that responsibility for the crime of aggression must extend to the highest leaders of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

London and The Hague. One message – responsibility for the crime of aggression must extend to the highest leaders of the Russian Federation! I have completed extremely busy working visits to London and The Hague. These were days of productive cooperation, concrete agreements, and deep support for Ukraine from our international partners.

- Kostin stated.

Negotiations in London

On October 1, the Prosecutor General was in London, where he held a series of meetings with British officials – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Lord Chancellor David Lammy, as well as with the Attorney General for England and Wales, and the Advocate General for Northern Ireland, Richard Hermer.

The main issue is the work of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. This is one of the key tasks for me as Prosecutor General: to identify and transfer relevant criminal proceedings, evidence, and materials to the Special Tribunal. Our task is to provide the Tribunal with irrefutable evidence to initiate an investigation and further bring the perpetrators to justice.

- Kostin emphasized.

Separately, according to him, the parties discussed extradition issues. Kostin called this an important area of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership between Ukraine and Britain. "In particular, Article 6 of this Agreement provides for strengthening partnership in the field of justice and bringing to justice for international crimes," he clarified.

Visit to The Hague

The Prosecutor General's international meetings continued on October 2-3 in The Hague. There, Kostin participated in the Coordination Meeting on the activities of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) and in the Consultative Forum of EU Prosecutors. He also met with Eurojust President Michael Schmid, Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle, Prosecutors General and their deputies from Romania, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Spain, and the leadership of the International Criminal Court.

The topic of negotiations included a number of key issues, including asset confiscation.

"Asset confiscation. The 'Freeze and Seize' Task Force projects and Operation OSCAR are shifting cooperation from the level of sanctions to the level of active criminal prosecution and confiscation of Russian assets in Europe to support Ukraine," Kostin reported.

Sanctions circumvention was also discussed. "I emphasized that Russia still receives dual-use goods from Europe for the production of drones and missiles – through third countries. And these very drones have repeatedly violated the airspace of EU states in recent weeks. This is a global threat that we can only eliminate through joint efforts," Kostin stated.

About the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression

The Prosecutor General also reported on the results in the context of the work of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA):

  • a report structure on the crime of aggression has been formed, describing the role of specific actors;
    • systematic analytical work is underway to collect, preserve, and summarize evidence;
      • a platform has been created for information exchange between prosecutors and investigators from different countries;
        • the CICED (Core International Crimes Evidence Database) has been introduced – a modern tool for secure storage and analysis of evidence regarding the crime of aggression, war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

          "All these materials will form the basis for the work of the future Special Tribunal," Kostin emphasized.

          We have a historical duty to prove: no one is above the law. Our priority remains unchanged - to bring the highest leadership of the Russian Federation to justice for the crime of aggression. The Tribunal's verdict for the Russian dictator and his entourage will be a powerful signal to the whole world: any attempt at a new attack or revanche will never go unpunished.

          - the Prosecutor General concluded.

          Julia Shramko

          War in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergencies
          Europol
          David Lammy
          Ruslan Kravchenko
          Wales
          Latvia
          The Hague
          European Union
          England
          Lithuania
          United Kingdom
          Czech Republic
          Spain
          Netherlands
          Romania
          Estonia
          Ukraine
          London
          Poland