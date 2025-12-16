Discussed the creation of an international compensation mechanism: Zelenskyy met with Schoof, Sandu, and Berset

A joint meeting was held in The Hague between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset. According to the Office of the President, the discussion focused on working towards the creation of an international compensation mechanism in general and an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine in particular, UNN reports.

According to the OP, the meeting was held on the sidelines of a diplomatic conference dedicated to the creation of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that justice is as important as peace and thanked everyone who helps Ukraine in both directions.

The parties discussed work on creating an international compensation mechanism in general and an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine in particular. - the message says.

The OP emphasized that the Commission will consider applications for compensation for damage and losses caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is already the second element of the international compensation mechanism; the third and final stage will be the creation of a compensation fund. The first element – the Register of Damages – started operating in April last year. The Compensation Commission will consider applications submitted to the Register and determine the amounts for compensation to victims.

