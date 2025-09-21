$41.250.00
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Anti-immigration protests in the Netherlands: clashes between demonstrators and police in The Hague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In The Hague, the windows of the D66 party office were smashed after an anti-immigration demonstration got out of control. Protesters also blocked the A12 motorway and threw stones at the police.

Anti-immigration protests in the Netherlands: clashes between demonstrators and police in The Hague

In the center of The Hague (Netherlands), the windows of the D66 party office were smashed. This happened after an anti-immigration demonstration at Malieveld got out of control, UNN reports with reference to NOS.

Details

Rioters smashed windows at the office on Lange Houtstraat and set fire to a container. A D66 spokesperson said that it was likely no one was in the building at the time.

A group of protesters headed to Binnenhof, where police kept them away from the parliamentary complex.

Around noon, a crowd of people gathered at Malieveld to protest against the current asylum policy and demand more housing. The protest quickly escalated. A group of approximately 1,500 people blocked the A12 highway. Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators. Stones and bottles were thrown at the police. A police car was also set on fire. Police used tear gas to disperse the riots. Police used water cannons

- the report says.

It is indicated that the protesters launched fireworks and waved Dutch flags, as well as Prince's flags. This orange-white-blue flag was used during the Eighty Years' War by supporters of William of Orange and was a symbol of the NSB (National Socialist Movement) during World War II. These flags are now often carried by far-right extremists.

Recall

The other day, in the Netherlands, Ukrainian men with jobs were urged to find and pay for housing themselves. The outgoing Minister for Asylum and Migration, Mona Keijzer, stated that she wants Ukrainian men who have fled the war to the Netherlands and have jobs to arrange their own housing.

The Netherlands stated that places for Ukrainian refugees are running out09.09.25, 17:19 • 9464 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
The Hague
Netherlands