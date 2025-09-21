In the center of The Hague (Netherlands), the windows of the D66 party office were smashed. This happened after an anti-immigration demonstration at Malieveld got out of control, UNN reports with reference to NOS.

Details

Rioters smashed windows at the office on Lange Houtstraat and set fire to a container. A D66 spokesperson said that it was likely no one was in the building at the time.

A group of protesters headed to Binnenhof, where police kept them away from the parliamentary complex.

Around noon, a crowd of people gathered at Malieveld to protest against the current asylum policy and demand more housing. The protest quickly escalated. A group of approximately 1,500 people blocked the A12 highway. Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators. Stones and bottles were thrown at the police. A police car was also set on fire. Police used tear gas to disperse the riots. Police used water cannons - the report says.

It is indicated that the protesters launched fireworks and waved Dutch flags, as well as Prince's flags. This orange-white-blue flag was used during the Eighty Years' War by supporters of William of Orange and was a symbol of the NSB (National Socialist Movement) during World War II. These flags are now often carried by far-right extremists.

Recall

The other day, in the Netherlands, Ukrainian men with jobs were urged to find and pay for housing themselves. The outgoing Minister for Asylum and Migration, Mona Keijzer, stated that she wants Ukrainian men who have fled the war to the Netherlands and have jobs to arrange their own housing.

The Netherlands stated that places for Ukrainian refugees are running out