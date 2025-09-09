The Netherlands stated that places for Ukrainian refugees are running out

The Netherlands states that it no longer has the resources to accommodate additional Ukrainians who wish to apply for temporary protection in the country. This is reported by NOS, writes UNN.

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) has declared a "critical situation" with resources for accommodating new refugees, including Ukrainians, and has called on the government to respond.

Statistics show that approximately 300 new Ukrainian citizens arrive in the country every week, and almost all available options for their resettlement are already occupied. As noted, these are mostly women with children, but there are also men who "know that there is work here."

In Utrecht, they say that recently, for the first time, they were forced to refuse registration to Ukrainians. They also state that due to lack of funding, they will likely be forced to close existing reception centers.

Reception centers where Ukrainians are housed are often not municipally owned – rent is paid for them. Expanding the network is also not easy because financial guarantees are often required before former office premises are converted into centers. - the publication writes.

In the city of Dordrecht, a suburb of Rotterdam, they say that they are regularly forced to refuse new people, and also do not know what to do with half of the already settled Ukrainians – in February, the lease contract ends and the building will change its purpose, and a new option has not yet been found.

At the same time, municipalities are legally not allowed to refuse accommodation to people who apply to them. In Groningen, there is already a precedent where Ukrainian citizens challenged the refusal in court and won; the city has filed an appeal.

Municipalities want a "long-term plan and additional funding" from the government.

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum acknowledges the problem and stated that they are considering solutions. In the future, they admit the possibility of co-payment for housing if arriving Ukrainians have an income.

