Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
September 9, 07:55 AM
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
September 9, 07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Netherlands stated that places for Ukrainian refugees are running out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

The Netherlands states that it lacks resources to accommodate new Ukrainian refugees, creating a critical situation. Municipalities face a shortage of places and funding, which could lead to the closure of existing centers.

The Netherlands stated that places for Ukrainian refugees are running out

The Netherlands states that it no longer has the resources to accommodate additional Ukrainians who wish to apply for temporary protection in the country. This is reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) has declared a "critical situation" with resources for accommodating new refugees, including Ukrainians, and has called on the government to respond.

Statistics show that approximately 300 new Ukrainian citizens arrive in the country every week, and almost all available options for their resettlement are already occupied. As noted, these are mostly women with children, but there are also men who "know that there is work here."

In Utrecht, they say that recently, for the first time, they were forced to refuse registration to Ukrainians. They also state that due to lack of funding, they will likely be forced to close existing reception centers.

Reception centers where Ukrainians are housed are often not municipally owned – rent is paid for them. Expanding the network is also not easy because financial guarantees are often required before former office premises are converted into centers.

- the publication writes.

In the city of Dordrecht, a suburb of Rotterdam, they say that they are regularly forced to refuse new people, and also do not know what to do with half of the already settled Ukrainians – in February, the lease contract ends and the building will change its purpose, and a new option has not yet been found.

At the same time, municipalities are legally not allowed to refuse accommodation to people who apply to them. In Groningen, there is already a precedent where Ukrainian citizens challenged the refusal in court and won; the city has filed an appeal.

Municipalities want a "long-term plan and additional funding" from the government.

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum acknowledges the problem and stated that they are considering solutions. In the future, they admit the possibility of co-payment for housing if arriving Ukrainians have an income.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Rotterdam
Netherlands