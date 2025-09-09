Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growing

In the European Union, the number of asylum applications from Ukrainians is growing. In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians submitted 16,000 asylum applications in the EU and Switzerland – 29% more than last year. Most applications were recorded in France. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

It is noted that in the first half of 2025, the number of asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens in EU countries and Switzerland increased by 29% and amounted to 16,000, according to a report by the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

As the dpa news agency explains, obtaining asylum seeker status allows for a long-term stay in the country that grants it.

Instead, Ukrainians arriving in the EU currently automatically fall under the EU Temporary Protection Directive - the report says.

It is indicative that recently, a particularly large number of Ukrainians have tried to obtain asylum seeker status in France.

The number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025, reaching over 7,000 applications from January to May. This is due to reduced resources for Ukrainians and problems with housing and employment, despite the extension of temporary protection until 2027.

In Germany, the number of asylum applications significantly decreased, with 70,011 initial applications registered from January to July. This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year.

Great Britain continues support programs for refugees from Ukraine. Ukrainian citizens will be able to obtain a residence permit for another 24 months.

In October 2025, the EU introduces the EES system to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals. It will replace passport stamps, collecting biometric data to combat illegal migration.

