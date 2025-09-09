$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 13317 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 18123 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 17933 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 39547 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24472 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25798 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26368 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26973 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29991 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU and Switzerland increased by 29% in the first half of 2025, reaching 16,000. France leads in the number of applications, as asylum seeker status allows for a long stay in the country.

Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growing

In the European Union, the number of asylum applications from Ukrainians is growing. In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians submitted 16,000 asylum applications in the EU and Switzerland – 29% more than last year. Most applications were recorded in France. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the first half of 2025, the number of asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens in EU countries and Switzerland increased by 29% and amounted to 16,000, according to a report by the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

As the dpa news agency explains, obtaining asylum seeker status allows for a long-term stay in the country that grants it.

Instead, Ukrainians arriving in the EU currently automatically fall under the EU Temporary Protection Directive

- the report says.

It is indicative that recently, a particularly large number of Ukrainians have tried to obtain asylum seeker status in France.

Recall

The number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025, reaching over 7,000 applications from January to May. This is due to reduced resources for Ukrainians and problems with housing and employment, despite the extension of temporary protection until 2027.

In Germany, the number of asylum applications significantly decreased, with 70,011 initial applications registered from January to July. This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year.

Great Britain continues support programs for refugees from Ukraine. Ukrainian citizens will be able to obtain a residence permit for another 24 months.

In October 2025, the EU introduces the EES system to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals. It will replace passport stamps, collecting biometric data to combat illegal migration.

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
Switzerland
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Germany