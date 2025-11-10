UN Court prematurely released Balkan war criminal Bruno Stojić

Former Bosnian Croat defense minister Bruno Stojic, who was serving a prison sentence for war crimes against Bosniaks during the 1990s war, has been granted early release by a UN court decision.

UNN reports with reference to Derstandard and Index.

Details

The system of international criminal tribunals in The Hague has approved the early release of former Bosnian Croat military leader Bruno Stojic, the wartime defense minister of the so-called Herceg-Bosna, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

Earlier, Stojic was found guilty, among other things, of participating in the murder of Muslims during the 1992-1995 period, when the war was ongoing in Bosnia.

Judge Graciela Gatti Santana stated that one of the key factors in the decision to release Stojic was his acknowledgment of personal responsibility for the crimes for which he was convicted. The 70-year-old man "behaved very well" in prison and also publicly expressed regret for the consequences of his decisions that led to casualties.

The judge also believes that Stojic has "good prospects for successful reintegration" into society.

Recall

