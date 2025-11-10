UN Court prematurely released Balkan war criminal Bruno Stojić

$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 11547 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
01:36 PM • 38962 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47837 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 38191 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 49489 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88192 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42252 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 45949 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39366 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Popular news
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 47829 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 88190 views
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
UN Court prematurely released Balkan war criminal Bruno Stojić

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

The system of international criminal tribunals in The Hague has prematurely released Bruno Stojić, who was sentenced to 20 years for war crimes. The judge noted Stojić's acceptance of responsibility and his good behavior in prison.

UN Court prematurely released Balkan war criminal Bruno Stojić

Former Bosnian Croat defense minister Bruno Stojic, who was serving a prison sentence for war crimes against Bosniaks during the 1990s war, has been granted early release by a UN court decision.

UNN reports with reference to Derstandard and Index.

Details

The system of international criminal tribunals in The Hague has approved the early release of former Bosnian Croat military leader Bruno Stojic, the wartime defense minister of the so-called Herceg-Bosna, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes against Bosnian Muslims.

Earlier, Stojic was found guilty, among other things, of participating in the murder of Muslims during the 1992-1995 period, when the war was ongoing in Bosnia.

Judge Graciela Gatti Santana stated that one of the key factors in the decision to release Stojic was his acknowledgment of personal responsibility for the crimes for which he was convicted. The 70-year-old man "behaved very well" in prison and also publicly expressed regret for the consequences of his decisions that led to casualties.

The judge also believes that Stojic has "good prospects for successful reintegration" into society.

Recall

The special tribunal on aggression against Ukraine will not try Putin, Mishustin, and Lavrov in absentia while they are in power. An in absentia trial is possible only after Putin's resignation.

In early October, the highest court in the Netherlands on Friday ordered the country's government to review the currently suspended license for the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel in response to concerns that they could be used in violation of international law.

