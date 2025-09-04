The Hague to host Drone Coalition meeting

A meeting with representatives of the Drone Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine, will take place in The Hague. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, as reported by UNN.

Drones and counter-drone systems are crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In The Hague, I will hold a meeting with representatives of the Drone Capability Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine. - Brekelmans reported.

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

The Dutch Minister of Defense noted that the country is investing significant funds because "it strengthens Ukraine, our armed forces, and industry."