The Hague to host Drone Coalition meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Members of the Drone Coalition will gather in The Hague to support Ukraine. They will discuss the use of drones and counter-drone systems.
A meeting with representatives of the Drone Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine, will take place in The Hague. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, as reported by UNN.
Drones and counter-drone systems are crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In The Hague, I will hold a meeting with representatives of the Drone Capability Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine.
The Dutch Minister of Defense noted that the country is investing significant funds because "it strengthens Ukraine, our armed forces, and industry."