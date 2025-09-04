$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 14342 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
08:13 AM • 15401 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
08:05 AM • 14600 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
September 4, 05:20 AM • 31927 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 38183 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 40797 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37482 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
September 3, 11:49 AM • 71138 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27816 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Hague to host Drone Coalition meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Members of the Drone Coalition will gather in The Hague to support Ukraine. They will discuss the use of drones and counter-drone systems.

The Hague to host Drone Coalition meeting

A meeting with representatives of the Drone Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine, will take place in The Hague. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, as reported by UNN.

Drones and counter-drone systems are crucial for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In The Hague, I will hold a meeting with representatives of the Drone Capability Coalition, which unites more than 20 countries to support Ukraine.

- Brekelmans reported.

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine24.03.25, 12:32 • 121569 views

The Dutch Minister of Defense noted that the country is investing significant funds because "it strengthens Ukraine, our armed forces, and industry."

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
The Hague
Netherlands
Ukraine