King of the Netherlands met with Zelenskyy: discussed defense support and a just peace

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. They discussed the continuation of defense assistance to Ukraine and joint efforts with partners to achieve a just peace, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State thanked the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for their strong and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, and personally King Willem-Alexander for supporting our country. Ukrainians appreciate the Netherlands' contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities and resilience.

The President and the King discussed the continuation of defense assistance to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the situation on the battlefield and constant Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, critical infrastructure facilities, and residential buildings.

Special attention was paid to steps to ensure justice and joint efforts with partners to achieve a just peace. The Head of State noted the active participation of the Netherlands in the Coalition of the Willing and thanked for the joint work for peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe.

