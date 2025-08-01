Russian gas exports to Europe increased by 37% in July - Reuters

The average daily natural gas supplies from the Russian energy giant Gazprom to Europe in July increased by 37% compared to the previous month, when they were reduced due to maintenance work.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Turkey and the TurkStream underwater pipeline are the only remaining transit route for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine decided not to extend the five-year transit agreement with Moscow, which expired on January 1.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline increased to 51.5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day in July from 37.6 mcm per day in June.

This is 4.7% more than in July 2024, when they amounted to 49.2 mcm. According to Reuters calculations, the total volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream in the first six months of this year was about 9.93 billion cubic meters compared to 9.3 billion cubic meters in the same period a year earlier.

Gazprom's exports to Europe in January-July last year amounted to 18.3 billion cubic meters, and this figure included volumes that transited through Ukraine. According to Gazprom data and Reuters calculations, in 2022, Russia supplied about 63.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via various routes.

In 2024, this figure sharply decreased by 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic meters, but in 2024 it increased to approximately 32 billion cubic meters. At its peak in 2018-2019, annual gas flows to Europe reached 175 to 180 billion cubic meters.

Addition

The court in The Hague lifted the arrest of Gazprom's shares in the gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and Gazprom International Projects B.V. The arrest was imposed at the claims of Ukrainian companies, but the court decided that this could violate the principle of state immunity.