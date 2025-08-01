Russian gas exports to Europe increased by 37% in July - Reuters

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 7796 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 23495 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:17 AM • 67510 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 47559 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 117251 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 117644 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 83052 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 104120 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 87667 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 148692 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 63005 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 83599 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 35969 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 28646 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 17751 views
Publications
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 17985 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
08:17 AM • 67450 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 83966 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 117180 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 117588 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Boris Pistorius
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 4678 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 49100 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 113853 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 166036 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 224496 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
9K720 Iskander

Russian gas exports to Europe increased by 37% in July - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Average daily supplies of Russian gas to Europe increased by 37% in July. This happened due to recovery after maintenance work and the use of "TurkStream" as the only transit route.

Russian gas exports to Europe increased by 37% in July - Reuters

The average daily natural gas supplies from the Russian energy giant Gazprom to Europe in July increased by 37% compared to the previous month, when they were reduced due to maintenance work.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Turkey and the TurkStream underwater pipeline are the only remaining transit route for Russian gas to Europe after Ukraine decided not to extend the five-year transit agreement with Moscow, which expired on January 1.

Calculations based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog showed that Russian gas exports via the TurkStream pipeline increased to 51.5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day in July from 37.6 mcm per day in June.

This is 4.7% more than in July 2024, when they amounted to 49.2 mcm. According to Reuters calculations, the total volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream in the first six months of this year was about 9.93 billion cubic meters compared to 9.3 billion cubic meters in the same period a year earlier.

Gazprom's exports to Europe in January-July last year amounted to 18.3 billion cubic meters, and this figure included volumes that transited through Ukraine. According to Gazprom data and Reuters calculations, in 2022, Russia supplied about 63.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via various routes.

In 2024, this figure sharply decreased by 55.6% to 28.3 billion cubic meters, but in 2024 it increased to approximately 32 billion cubic meters. At its peak in 2018-2019, annual gas flows to Europe reached 175 to 180 billion cubic meters.

Addition

The court in The Hague lifted the arrest of Gazprom's shares in the gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and Gazprom International Projects B.V. The arrest was imposed at the claims of Ukrainian companies, but the court decided that this could violate the principle of state immunity. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Gazprom
Reuters
The Hague
Europe
Turkey
Ukraine