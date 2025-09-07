$41.350.00
Japanese Prime Minister resigns: after electoral failures, his party has long been looking for a new leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation after less than a year in office. His party, the LDP, suffered electoral setbacks, leading to calls for a change of leader.

Japanese Prime Minister resigns: after electoral failures, his party has long been looking for a new leader

The head of the ruling party in Japan, who is traditionally also the prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, under pressure due to poor election results, announced his resignation. This is reported by UNN with reference to NHK and AFP.

Details

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his decision to resign at a press conference on Sunday, September 7. This happened less than a year after Ishiba took office as head of government. As the media point out, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which had previously been dominant in Japanese politics for years, has recently suffered disastrous election results (in particular, last summer), and accordingly, has been calling for the election of a new leader for more than a day.

I want to pass the baton to the next generation

- Ishiba said at a press conference.

Information has emerged regarding Ishiba's possible successors. Among them is his party rival Sanae Takaichi. There is also a possibility that the post will go to Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Separately, it should be noted that the head of the ruling party in Japan is traditionally also the prime minister.

Ishiba will continue to perform his duties until a new party leader is elected. Parliament must also approve the elections. However, the ruling coalition no longer has a majority in this parliament.

Tomorrow, LDP deputies are to vote on holding early elections for the party leadership.

Recall

In Tokyo, apartment prices are rapidly rising, which has caused public discontent and political debate. The Democratic Party for the People plans a bill that will limit the purchase of real estate by foreign investors.

In June, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba canceled his participation in the NATO summit in The Hague due to "various circumstances."

South Korea, the US, and Japan will hold trilateral Freedom Edge exercises from September 15 to 19 in international waters near Jeju Island.

In early summer, South Korea recorded a record turnout in the elections.

Ihor Telezhnikov

