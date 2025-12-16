Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to create a false impression of the situation at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference that Russia is systematically trying to distort the perception of events on the front, UNN reports.

Russia is constantly trying to create a false impression on the front, but our soldiers, our units are doing incredible things, defending our positions no matter how difficult it is for them. – Zelenskyy emphasized during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that "Putin never counted the lives of his people and never counted his losses at the front."

Now, when he wants to use every meter as an argument in negotiations, losses mean even less to him. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers' lives at the front every month. He emphasized that Moscow values power and money more than people.