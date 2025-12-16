Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to create a false impression of the situation at the front

$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 11904 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 14369 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 20171 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 19314 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20911 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28594 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21340 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16897 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12644 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 19141 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 18378 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 24640 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 13366 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11187 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 4196 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11279 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 63635 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 59223 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65783 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38762 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55868 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 56140 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59922 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94605 views
Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to create a false impression of the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is systematically trying to distort the perception of events at the front, and Putin does not count losses. He emphasized that for the Russian leader, losses mean even less when he seeks to use every meter as an argument in negotiations.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia is trying to create a false impression of the situation at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference that Russia is systematically trying to distort the perception of events on the front, UNN reports.

Russia is constantly trying to create a false impression on the front, but our soldiers, our units are doing incredible things, defending our positions no matter how difficult it is for them.

– Zelenskyy emphasized during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

In addition, the President of Ukraine noted that "Putin never counted the lives of his people and never counted his losses at the front."

Now, when he wants to use every meter as an argument in negotiations, losses mean even less to him.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers' lives at the front every month. He emphasized that Moscow values power and money more than people.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine