Zelenskyy met with soldiers recovering from injuries in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian servicemen undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands and presented them with state awards. He thanked the Netherlands for its support and assistance in the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy met with soldiers recovering from injuries in the Netherlands

In the Aardenburg military rehabilitation center in the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing rehabilitation after severe injuries and presented them with state awards, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State spoke with the soldiers and their families and thanked them for their service and defense of Ukraine.

"We are proud to have such heroes, such fighters. We are very much looking forward to having you home when such an opportunity arises. Taking this opportunity, I would like to present awards. This is gratitude from the entire Ukrainian people for what you have already done - you have preserved Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President awarded the defenders with the Orders "For Courage" of the II and III degrees and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

The director of the center, Monika Kop Wijering, showed the Head of State the physiotherapy rooms where Ukrainian soldiers undergo rehabilitation, as well as their wards. In addition, she told the President about the specifics of how the center helps Ukrainian defenders recover.

The Aardenburg Military Rehabilitation Center is one of the leading Dutch medical institutions specializing in the rehabilitation of military personnel with severe injuries. Since 2021, 87 Ukrainians have been treated here. Ukrainian rehabilitation teams also train at this center.

The President thanked the center's staff, the Netherlands, and the entire Dutch people for supporting Ukraine and helping Ukrainian soldiers.

