Zelenskyy in the Netherlands today: who he is expected to meet with

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Netherlands today, where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with European leaders, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

The meetings will begin in the morning, according to the Presidential Office, with negotiations with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The President is also expected to address the Dutch Parliament.

This will be followed, according to the agenda, by a brief meeting of President Zelenskyy with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, and participation in a high-level diplomatic conference.

The President of Ukraine is also expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

An audience between Zelenskyy and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands is also planned.

As well as the President's visit to a military rehabilitation center.

