Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations: not only a ceasefire, but also security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the current negotiations with partners, not only steps to stop hostilities are being discussed, but also mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine. The Head of State said this during a speech in the Dutch parliament on Tuesday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Now we are in the midst of the most intense and focused negotiations for peace since the beginning of this war, for a real, lasting peace. And we are not talking about a pause or a temporary, uncertain solution. We are working closely with partners to finally end this Russian war against Ukraine. (...) And that is why now we need the same strong political support that we had at the beginning of this war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side, together with its partners, is working not only to stop the bloodshed, but also to leave no possibility for a new war to start.

"Together with partners, we are working not only to stop the bloodshed, but to change the situation along the Russian borders, so that there is no possibility of starting another war. And we understand that criminals do not change overnight. And therefore, the negotiations these days are not only about a ceasefire. But they are also about security guarantees," the President emphasized.

According to him, "this is not only about diplomacy, not only about physical security. It is also about making Russia finally understand what it is like to live under the rule of law. And this will only work if there is real accountability, if punishment for the aggressor becomes inevitable. Yes, it is not easy, but it is not as difficult as some may try to portray it. We have already done a good job and now we just have to move forward and bring the criminal to justice," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Netherlands for a series of meetings with European leaders, including the President of Moldova and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. A speech to parliament and an audience with King Willem-Alexander are also planned.