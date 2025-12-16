$42.250.05
Zelenskyy: Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers at the front every month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers' lives at the front every month. He emphasized that Moscow values power and money more than people.

Zelenskyy: Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers at the front every month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia loses about 30,000 soldiers' lives at the front every month, and added that Moscow values power and money more than people. The President of Ukraine said this during a speech in the Parliament of the Netherlands, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, in some months, the total losses of Russian soldiers ranged from 25,000 to 31,000 people.

Putin does not believe in people - he believes only in power and money. He spends about 30,000 soldiers' lives at the front every month. Not wounded: 30,000 killed every month. There was a month when 25,000 Russians were killed, another month - 31,000. We have drone videos confirming these deaths

- said the President.

And also added: "Russian assaults are always insanely bloody, but Putin doesn't care - Russians don't count their dead, but they count every dollar, every euro they lose."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Netherlands for a series of meetings with European leaders, including the President of Moldova and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. A speech to parliament and an audience with King Willem-Alexander are also planned.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Moldova