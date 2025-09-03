The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an S-300 air defense system and a 9S36 radar station in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

This happened in the area of the settlement of Oleksiivka.

It's not out of a good life that the Russians started using the 9S36 radar from the BUK complex together with the S-300. Because "Russia can fight forever," but radars run out after the successes of our Defense Forces. - Andryushchenko wrote.

He added that in the same region, an S-300 complex was also neutralized on the night of August 19.

"We can repeat" takes on completely different meanings in our war - Andryushchenko wrote.

Recall

