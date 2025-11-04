Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones: 92 drones neutralized

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, S-300 missiles, and 130 drones, 92 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 4 (from 8:00 p.m. on November 3), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov Oblast, six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast, as well as 130 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 31 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

