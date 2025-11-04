ukenru
07:40 AM • 170 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 3762 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 6870 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 54914 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 36698 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 39094 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 32291 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 41831 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18296 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15498 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones: 92 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

On the night of November 4, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and 130 UAVs. Defense forces neutralized 92 drones, hits were recorded at 14 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones: 92 drones neutralized

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander missile, S-300 missiles, and 130 drones, 92 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 4 (from 8:00 p.m. on November 3), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov Oblast, six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk Oblast, as well as 130 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 31 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Odesa region suffered two waves of Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure and energy: consequences shown04.11.25, 09:04 • 1136 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Shahed-136
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system