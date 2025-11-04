Odesa region suffered two waves of Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure and energy: consequences shown

Odesa region suffered two waves of massive drone attacks by the Russian Federation on energy and port infrastructure overnight, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy again massively attacked the energy and port infrastructure of Odesa region. On the night of November 4, the region suffered two waves of massive drone strikes. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, "despite the active work of air defense, which destroyed most of the enemy targets, there were hits on civilian port and energy infrastructure facilities."

"As a result of the strikes, fires broke out. Road surface, production facilities and equipment were damaged. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fires," Kiper noted.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. There are no power outages," Kiper noted.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown