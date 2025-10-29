Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17092 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 21066 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 25273 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 80979 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 48060 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 48455 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 75464 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38388 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28570 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22520 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 18116 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 23461 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM • 21405 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 19433 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 17161 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17044 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 17572 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 80901 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 55035 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 63102 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 3194 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 10641 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 21761 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 24466 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 32192 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
TikTok

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

In Odesa region, the enemy launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure at night. Damage to energy and transport facilities has been recorded, and one person has been injured.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown

Odesa region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops overnight, there is damage to energy facilities and power outages, one person is known to have been injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of October 29, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, damage to energy and transport infrastructure facilities was recorded. Unfortunately, there is an injured person who has been provided with the necessary medical care.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

As specified by the State Emergency Service in the region, "as a result of the night attack, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, which rescuers extinguished. Transport infrastructure facilities were also damaged."

Some consumers were temporarily left without electricity. Energy workers are already working on its restoration. Critical infrastructure facilities are operating on generators.

- the head of the OVA indicated.

Over Ukraine, 93 out of 126 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight29.10.25, 09:30 • 1210 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine