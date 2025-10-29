Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown

Odesa region suffered a massive attack by Russian troops overnight, there is damage to energy facilities and power outages, one person is known to have been injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of October 29, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, damage to energy and transport infrastructure facilities was recorded. Unfortunately, there is an injured person who has been provided with the necessary medical care. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

As specified by the State Emergency Service in the region, "as a result of the night attack, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, which rescuers extinguished. Transport infrastructure facilities were also damaged."

Some consumers were temporarily left without electricity. Energy workers are already working on its restoration. Critical infrastructure facilities are operating on generators. - the head of the OVA indicated.

Over Ukraine, 93 out of 126 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight