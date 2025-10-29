$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17092 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 21066 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 25273 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 80979 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 48060 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 48455 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 75464 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38388 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28570 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22520 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over Ukraine, 93 out of 126 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

On the night of October 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 126 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones, of which 93 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces. The attack is ongoing, with 32 UAVs hitting 10 locations.

Over Ukraine, 93 out of 126 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight

Russia launched 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, 93 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 29 (from 7:00 p.m. on October 28), the enemy attacked with 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 93 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country.  32 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.  

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk