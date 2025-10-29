Over Ukraine, 93 out of 126 drones launched by Russia were neutralized overnight
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 126 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones, of which 93 were shot down or suppressed by air defense forces. The attack is ongoing, with 32 UAVs hitting 10 locations.
Russia launched 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, 93 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 29 (from 7:00 p.m. on October 28), the enemy attacked with 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Donetsk, Chauda, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 93 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north and east of the country. 32 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.
As stated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
