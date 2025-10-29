Battles on the front decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

148 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a third less than the day before, the hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 29, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 148 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4518 shellings, including 86 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4679 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy artillery systems," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Pishchane and towards Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka, and towards Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 10 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the direction of Virolyubivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped seven enemy attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Shcherbaky, Stepove, and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

