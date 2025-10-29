Battles on the front decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

$42.070.07
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2566 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 4370 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 17082 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 66380 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 41831 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 45778 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 73386 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38172 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28342 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22432 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhotoOctober 28, 09:52 PM • 14463 views
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 10674 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 15858 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"02:23 AM • 13843 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 11875 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2632 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 4684 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 66432 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 48247 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 56490 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Kim Jong Un
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Khmelnytskyi
Europe
White House
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 1680 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 17547 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 20500 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 28411 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 25323 views
Technology
Brent Crude
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network

Battles on the front decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Over the past day, 148 battles took place on the front, which is a third less than the previous day. The most intense hostilities were recorded in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions.

Battles on the front decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

148 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a third less than the day before, the hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 29, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 148 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4518 shellings, including 86 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4679 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy artillery systems," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Pishchane and towards Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka, and towards Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 10 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the direction of Virolyubivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks yesterday in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Uspenivka, Novohryhorivka, Rybne, Pavlivka, Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped seven enemy attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Shcherbaky, Stepove, and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Enemy losses: minus 1150 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs per day29.10.25, 07:46 • 1554 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine