One of the three Kinzhal missiles and 115 out of 138 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 12 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including three Kinzhals, and 138 drones; one Kinzhal and 115 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 3 (from 19:00 on November 2), the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 138 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 80 of them being Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 115 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.