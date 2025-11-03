$42.080.01
November 3, 12:16 AM
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
One of the three Kinzhal missiles and 115 out of 138 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

On the night of November 3, Ukraine repelled an attack of three Kinzhals, four Iskander-M missiles, five S-300/S-400 missiles, and 138 UAVs. One Kinzhal and 115 drones were neutralized; missile hits and 20 UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.

One of the three Kinzhal missiles and 115 out of 138 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 12 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including three Kinzhals, and 138 drones; one Kinzhal and 115 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 3 (from 19:00 on November 2), the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 138 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 80 of them being Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 115 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  Missile hits and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

