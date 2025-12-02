SOF attacked occupiers in Donbas: warehouses and personnel hit, video

On the night of December 1, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck Russian occupiers with attack UAVs in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

In Donetsk region, SSO drones hit a concentration point of enemy personnel in Pokrovsk, and in Biloyarivka, they successfully struck an ammunition depot of the 51st Combined Arms Army.

In the settlement of Denezhnykove, Luhansk region, a fuel and lubricants depot of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division was hit.

Ukrainian special forces published a video of successful strikes on enemy targets.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed a video of the destruction of Russian radars and SAM launchers in Donbas. A 9A83 launcher from the S-300V SAM system and two 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations were destroyed.