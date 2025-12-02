SOF attacked occupiers in Donbas: warehouses and personnel hit, video

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
11:54 AM • 14760 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
11:33 AM • 15865 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 13263 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 15464 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM • 48630 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47705 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58702 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49225 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45122 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"
December 2, 05:42 AM • 4842 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
December 2, 07:07 AM • 28383 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
December 2, 07:31 AM • 17175 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
09:30 AM • 14949 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a break
10:45 AM • 3924 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
11:54 AM • 14749 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
11:33 AM • 15855 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
09:30 AM • 14963 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 2, 06:00 AM • 48622 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
December 1, 04:00 PM • 48863 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM • 37501 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM • 39741 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM • 96108 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 71007 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 87064 views
SOF attacked occupiers in Donbas: warehouses and personnel hit, video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the occupiers in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ammunition and fuel and lubricants depots, as well as a concentration of personnel, were destroyed.

On the night of December 1, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck Russian occupiers with attack UAVs in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

In Donetsk region, SSO drones hit a concentration point of enemy personnel in Pokrovsk, and in Biloyarivka, they successfully struck an ammunition depot of the 51st Combined Arms Army.

In the settlement of Denezhnykove, Luhansk region, a fuel and lubricants depot of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division was hit.

Ukrainian special forces published a video of successful strikes on enemy targets.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed a video of the destruction of Russian radars and SAM launchers in Donbas. A 9A83 launcher from the S-300V SAM system and two 1L125 Niobium-SV radar stations were destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system