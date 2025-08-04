Destroyed enemy S-300 air defense system: General Staff reported a successful strike on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a high-precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, destroying an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On August 2, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a high-precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the operation, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed by long-range fire weapons. - the report says.

The General Staff noted that "the elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy's long-range fire capabilities and diminishes its ability to shell the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the civilian infrastructure of the region."

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and hitting critically important enemy targets, including in temporarily occupied territories. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential, which weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, hold illegally seized territories, and ensure occupation. - summarized the General Staff.

