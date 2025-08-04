$41.760.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Destroyed enemy S-300 air defense system: General Staff reported a successful strike on the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system with a high-precision strike in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. This reduces the enemy's firepower and its ability to shell Ukrainian positions.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a high-precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, destroying an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On August 2, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a high-precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the operation, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed by long-range fire weapons.

- the report says.

The General Staff noted that "the elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy's long-range fire capabilities and diminishes its ability to shell the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the civilian infrastructure of the region."

S-300P anti-aircraft missile system and other targets hit: General Staff on a series of successful strikes in Belgorod Oblast21.07.25, 19:39 • 3641 view

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and hitting critically important enemy targets, including in temporarily occupied territories. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential, which weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, hold illegally seized territories, and ensure occupation.

- summarized the General Staff.

SBU drones hit airfield storing "Shaheds" and Russian military plant02.08.25, 11:14 • 8784 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Ukraine