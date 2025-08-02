SBU drones hit airfield storing "Shaheds" and Russian military plant

SBU drones hit the Shaded storage airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Elektroprylad military plant, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Tonight, SBU drones continued to target Russian military facilities in the enemy's rear. The first target of long-range UAVs was the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield (Krasnodar Krai). Storage and launch sites for Shaheds, which attack Ukraine, were hit there. After the SBU drone strikes, a fire broke out in the airfield area. The second target was the Elektroprylad plant (Penza), which works for the Russian military-industrial complex. SBU drones successfully hit the facility, and smoke was observed in the area of the explosions. - reported the SBU.

The plant, as stated, manufactures equipment for digital networks in military control systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, ships, and spacecraft.

"The SBU will continue to actively work on weakening the military and economic potential of the aggressor country," the SBU emphasized.

