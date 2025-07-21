$41.750.12
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
03:58 PM • 8080 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 34801 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 24127 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 46315 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
12:26 PM • 33377 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 45945 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 54841 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 50311 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47091 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 21, 07:58 AM • 42701 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
Publications
Exclusives
S-300P anti-aircraft missile system and other targets hit: General Staff on a series of successful strikes in Belgorod Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The General Staff confirmed the successful destruction of the Russian S-300P SAM system and Nebo-M radar complex in Belgorod Oblast on July 20. This significantly weakened Russian air defense and its ability to cover troops.

S-300P anti-aircraft missile system and other targets hit: General Staff on a series of successful strikes in Belgorod Oblast

The General Staff confirmed that a Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region (RF) was successfully hit by long-range fire, and in the same region, Ukrainian defenders struck the Nebo-M radar complex, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, on July 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of successful strikes against the enemy in various locations, continuing to focus efforts on weakening Russia's military potential.

A Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region (RF) was successfully hit by long-range fire, which significantly reduced the coverage area of Russian long-range air defense systems in the region. In the same region, our troops also struck the Nebo-M radar complex, which critically affected its functionality and simultaneously reduced the operational capabilities of the neighboring 5N66M "Big Bird" radar station.

- the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that coordinated strikes significantly weaken Russia's air defense system, reducing the enemy's ability to cover its troops and infrastructure and contributing to the operations of Ukrainian units.

Weakening these systems directly supports our efforts to reduce Russia's ability to wage aggressive war and attack the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our state. Such strikes directly undermine Russia's ability to demonstrate force, cover its troops, and maintain the illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory. The Defense Forces will continue to conduct operations to undermine critical enemy systems that support the functioning of the Russian war machine.

- the General Staff summarized.

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit01.07.25, 08:50 • 78552 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
