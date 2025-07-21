S-300P anti-aircraft missile system and other targets hit: General Staff on a series of successful strikes in Belgorod Oblast

The General Staff confirmed that a Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region (RF) was successfully hit by long-range fire, and in the same region, Ukrainian defenders struck the Nebo-M radar complex, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, on July 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of successful strikes against the enemy in various locations, continuing to focus efforts on weakening Russia's military potential.

A Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in the Belgorod region (RF) was successfully hit by long-range fire, which significantly reduced the coverage area of Russian long-range air defense systems in the region. In the same region, our troops also struck the Nebo-M radar complex, which critically affected its functionality and simultaneously reduced the operational capabilities of the neighboring 5N66M "Big Bird" radar station. - the report says.

The General Staff emphasized that coordinated strikes significantly weaken Russia's air defense system, reducing the enemy's ability to cover its troops and infrastructure and contributing to the operations of Ukrainian units.

Weakening these systems directly supports our efforts to reduce Russia's ability to wage aggressive war and attack the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our state. Such strikes directly undermine Russia's ability to demonstrate force, cover its troops, and maintain the illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory. The Defense Forces will continue to conduct operations to undermine critical enemy systems that support the functioning of the Russian war machine. - the General Staff summarized.

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit