Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
06:15 AM • 2297 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 6605 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 13246 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 80909 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120652 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 69824 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 73559 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 80743 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154543 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 123306 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 7327 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 4511 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 10683 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 8759 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 2166 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 2298 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 6610 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 66508 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 77240 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 120654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Gregory Meeks
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 97744 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 100864 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 98077 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 108346 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 214428 views
Actual
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Brent Crude
The Guardian

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2207 views

A large fire was reported in temporarily occupied Crimea, south of the village of Kurortne, where S-300/S-400 SAM systems and a Kasta-2E2 radar are located. Photos and videos of the damaged facilities appeared online.

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations were likely hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

According to monitoring data, a strong fire was recorded south of the village of Kurortne in the Lenino district, on the Azov Sea coast, overnight. An S-300/S-400 air defense missile system position is located there.

In addition, a "Kasta-2E2" radar station is located near Kurortne. Photos and videos of the air defense system and radar have appeared online.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on a Russian ammunition depot in the Bryansk region. This refers to a hit and fire at a facility that was formerly the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

Also, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Marinivka" airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which two Su-34 aircraft were destroyed and two more were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Su-34
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9