Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations were likely hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

According to monitoring data, a strong fire was recorded south of the village of Kurortne in the Lenino district, on the Azov Sea coast, overnight. An S-300/S-400 air defense missile system position is located there.

In addition, a "Kasta-2E2" radar station is located near Kurortne. Photos and videos of the air defense system and radar have appeared online.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit on a Russian ammunition depot in the Bryansk region. This refers to a hit and fire at a facility that was formerly the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

Also, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Marinivka" airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which two Su-34 aircraft were destroyed and two more were damaged.