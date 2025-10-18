136 out of 164 drones launched by Russia against Ukraine neutralized overnight

Russia launched three S-300 missiles and 164 drones at Ukraine overnight, 136 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 18 (from 19:00 on October 17), the enemy attacked with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region - Russia and 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 136 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country. 27 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 4 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over 1,100 occupiers, an aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses