Over 1,100 occupiers, an aircraft, and hundreds of UAVs: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, October 17, Russia lost 1,150 servicemen and 41 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.10.25 are estimated at 1,129,180 personnel eliminated.
Over the past day, October 17, Russia lost another 1,150 servicemen and 41 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,129,180 (+1,150) liquidated
- tanks ‒ 11,267 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,396 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 33,789 (+41)
- MLRS ‒ 1,522 (+2)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,228 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 428 (+1)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 715,23 (+498)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 64,672 (+131)
- special equipment ‒ 3,980 (+2)
Data is being updated.
Recall
On Friday, October 17, 111 combat engagements took place at the front, the occupiers used 3,292 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,834 shellings. Russian troops launched 78 air strikes and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs.
