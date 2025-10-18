$41.640.12
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9042 views

US President Donald Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after meeting with Zelenskyy on October 17. The American leader believes that Ukraine seeks escalation and prolongation of the conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump is refusing to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war. The American leader reportedly believes that Ukraine "seeks escalation and prolongation of the conflict." This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy diverged in views on the future of the war in Ukraine after their third meeting at the White House on Friday, October 17.

Several sources familiar with the meeting described the conversation to CNN as tense, frank, and at times "uncomfortable."

- the post says.

According to CNN, during the "frank and direct" conversation, Trump made it clear to Zelenskyy that he would not yet receive long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

According to one official, Trump was under the impression that Kyiv was set on further escalation and prolongation of the war. The U.S. President expressed concern about potential casualties during the upcoming harsh winter.

Shortly after the meeting, the American leader advocated for a ceasefire along the current front lines and called for an end to hostilities.

He told his entourage that this was due to "the realities of the situation on the ground," emphasizing, according to one official, that "there has already been too much destruction and too many casualties."

Both sides need to make a deal

- said another official, adding that the situation would only worsen.

Recall

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official lunch took place at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.   

One of the key topics of discussion between Trump and Zelenskyy was the question of the possible provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. 

After the meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. does not want escalation in relations with Russia and that he is realistically disposed regarding the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The leaders decided not to publicly discuss long-range missiles.     

U.S. President Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would not supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, as diplomacy is the priority. The meeting took place in a tense atmosphere, with Trump being firm.

