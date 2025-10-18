$41.640.12
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, and the participation of American companies in restoring energy infrastructure. Trump refrained from taking a clear stance on territorial concessions and does not plan to supply Tomahawks.

Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump met with Zelenskyy behind closed doors at the White House after speaking with reporters on a range of topics concerning the war between Ukraine and Russia.

During the meeting, the presidents exchanged mutual compliments. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Donald Trump for his role in achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East, emphasizing that this success could be an impetus for ending the war in Ukraine. In turn, Trump stated that the parties plan to discuss new opportunities that will help Kyiv strengthen its position in the fight against Russia.

Donald Trump refrained from taking a clear position on possible territorial concessions by Ukraine in the process of a peaceful settlement with Russia, noting that he does not want to take sides in the negotiations.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely proposed an exchange of Ukrainian drones for American Tomahawk missiles. According to him, Ukraine has thousands of drones but does not possess any long-range missile systems. Trump, in response, warned that the transfer of such weapons could lead to an escalation of the conflict, adding that he prefers to end the war as soon as possible.

Speaking about Russia, Donald Trump admitted that Vladimir Putin might be trying to mislead him to buy time to implement his military plans in Ukraine. He also announced that a meeting involving only the US and Russia is planned in Budapest, Hungary, emphasizing that Washington will remain in contact with the Ukrainian side.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the upcoming dialogue, emphasized that bilateral security guarantees are a key issue for the Ukrainian people. He noted that any agreements are possible only if there is a meeting with Putin and a ceasefire regime is established.

We strive for peace, but Putin does not. That is why pressure on him is needed

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced that American energy companies have expressed their readiness to help Ukraine restore its energy infrastructure after recent Russian attacks.

United States President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting that he does not intend to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, at least for now.

After meeting with Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the heads of the EU and the NATO Secretary General. Zelenskyy noted that the most important thing now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.

