Trump called on Zelenskyy and Putin to stop the war on the current front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

US President Donald Trump called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war on the front line, wherever it may be. He emphasized that otherwise, the situation would become too difficult to resolve.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump once again called on Zelenskyy and Putin to stop the war on the front line. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News. 

I met with President Zelenskyy today. We had a very good, frank conversation. In my opinion, the war must be stopped immediately. Stop on the front line, wherever it may be, otherwise everything will become too complicated. You will never be able to solve it.

- said Trump during a conversation with journalists.

The head of the White House emphasized that both sides should "go home, to their families, stop the killings - and that's it."

I told this to President Zelenskyy. I told this to President Putin.

- noted the American leader.

It will be recalled that on October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House.    

After negotiations with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed journalists and shared a common position on a possible settlement of the conflict, noting that it is worth stopping "where we are now."

Vita Zelenetska

