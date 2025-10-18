Zelenskyy told European leaders about his conversation with Trump

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
11:31 PM • 474 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios
07:15 PM • 12345 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 19069 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 16043 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 16822 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 17159 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 16074 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 18642 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20370 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13860 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.9m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reactedVideoOctober 17, 05:11 PM • 11306 views
Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESHOctober 17, 05:23 PM • 9086 views
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump07:07 PM • 9784 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talks07:22 PM • 9260 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 5870 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 59281 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 84946 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 112680 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 79235 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 103701 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 5934 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 27831 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 57051 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 104855 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 81007 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
Truth Social
Nord Stream
Financial Times

Zelenskyy told European leaders about his conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his conversation with Donald Trump with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

Zelenskyy told European leaders about his conversation with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Trump, spoke with the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with EU leaders and the NATO Secretary General. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

The President of Ukraine announced that he had informed partners about the conversation with Donald Trump.

I spoke with our European partners – the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the leaders of the European Union and the Secretary General of NATO. I told them about the conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important details

- the post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the most important thing now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.

"That's what we're working for," he added.

According to the President of Ukraine, the security advisors of the countries will coordinate further steps, and the coordination of positions continues.

"Our security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. Thank you for the conversation, all the support and readiness to be with Ukraine," he wrote.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with a group of European leaders and representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" after meeting with Donald Trump. Among the participants were Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of Norway, Keir Starmer, Meloni, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and Tusk.

Merz: After Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump, Europe will support the next steps towards peace17.10.25, 23:21 • 778 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
Norway
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland