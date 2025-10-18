Zelenskyy told European leaders about his conversation with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Trump, spoke with the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with EU leaders and the NATO Secretary General. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

The President of Ukraine announced that he had informed partners about the conversation with Donald Trump.

I spoke with our European partners – the leaders of Britain, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Poland, as well as with the leaders of the European Union and the Secretary General of NATO. I told them about the conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important details - the post says.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the most important thing now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.

"That's what we're working for," he added.

According to the President of Ukraine, the security advisors of the countries will coordinate further steps, and the coordination of positions continues.

"Our security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. Thank you for the conversation, all the support and readiness to be with Ukraine," he wrote.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with a group of European leaders and representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" after meeting with Donald Trump. Among the participants were Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of Norway, Keir Starmer, Meloni, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and Tusk.

