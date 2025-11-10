Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kinzhals and 5 other missiles, 52 out of 67 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two Kinzhal missiles, 5 S-300/S-400 missiles, and 67 drones, 52 of the latter were neutralized, information regarding the missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 10 (from 18:30 on November 9), the enemy attacked with two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region, 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 67 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 52 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the east, south, and center of the country. 15 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. Information regarding the missiles is being clarified. No data on falling/hitting has been received - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The number of battles per day increased by a third: General Staff updated the map