08:17 AM • 720 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
04:17 AM • 9616 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 13907 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 43187 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 77866 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 74918 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103140 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 72809 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57853 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52233 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kinzhals and 5 other missiles, 52 out of 67 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two Kinzhal missiles, five S-300/S-400 missiles, and 67 drones. Of these, 52 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kinzhals and 5 other missiles, 52 out of 67 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with two Kinzhal missiles, 5 S-300/S-400 missiles, and 67 drones, 52 of the latter were neutralized, information regarding the missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 10 (from 18:30 on November 9), the enemy attacked with two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region, 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 67 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 52 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the east, south, and center of the country. 15 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. Information regarding the missiles is being clarified. No data on falling/hitting has been received

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The number of battles per day increased by a third: General Staff updated the map10.11.25, 08:19 • 2042 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
S-400 missile system
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine