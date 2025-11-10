The number of battles per day increased by a third: General Staff updated the map

The number of combat engagements over the past day increased by a third compared to the previous day, reaching 265, with more than a third of them remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 10, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 265 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 35 air strikes, used five missiles, dropped 104 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3469 shellings, including 91 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2452 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of personnel concentration and three other important enemy targets," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 159 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were 26 combat engagements in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Tykhe, Kamianka, Bologivka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, six enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of Borivska Andriivka, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Derylove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and in the directions of Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Siversk. In total, 13 combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Vasyukivka and in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 97 aggressor attacks in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Zelene, Dachenskoe, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne and in the directions of Novoe Shakhtove, Sofiivka, Rivne and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy assaults in the areas of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Orestopil, Stepove, Rybne, Zlagoda, Verbove and in the direction of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 combat engagements in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Solodke, Zlagoda and in the directions of Yablukove and Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, eight combat engagements took place over the past day – the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over a thousand soldiers and 57 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses over the day