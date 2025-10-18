Russia reports drone attack on substation in Ulyanovsk region

Tonight, drones attacked an electrical substation in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, the regional authorities reported, according to UNN.

Details

"According to the Ulyanovsk Region Management Center, tonight 4 UAVs attacked an electrical substation in Veshkaima. As a result, there were two explosions and a fire," the Russian region's Management Center said in a statement.

ASTRA reports that the settlement, as local publics wrote, was left without electricity, but by morning the power supply was allegedly restored.

Russia lost the Veshkaima substation (500 kV) in the Ulyanovsk region - one of the key elements of its energy system. This facility provided a connection between the Ulyanovsk, Mordovian, Chuvash, and Samara regions and served as a transit hub for supplying electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli HPPs to the central regions of Russia. This is what happens when you hit Ukraine's energy sector - commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.

Recall

Russia launched three S-300 missiles and 164 drones at Ukraine overnight, 136 drones were neutralized.